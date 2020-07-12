Another Pocola resident contracts COVID-19 Sunday

For the second straight day, a Pocola resident contracted COVID-19 on Sunday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, after another Pocola resident was confirmed Saturday with COVID-19.

Sunday's Pocola case makes 22 cases confirmed in LeFlore County since Independence Day.

As of Sunday night, there were 23 active cases in LeFlore County — four in Poteau, seven in Spiro, five in Pocola, three in Heavener, two in Muse, one in Whitesboro, a Talihina individual who lives in Pushmataha County and a far southern LeFlore County resident who has a Smithville address.

Of the 56 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 55 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 15,485 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 9 p.m. Sunday.