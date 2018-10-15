Another second-half demise for Arkansas against Mississippi

RAIN GAME — Both turf and fans get rained on during pre-game festivities before Saturday night’s Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi Rebels at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. The game was pretty much played in rain. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, October 15, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was sure looking good for the Arkansas Razorbacks to get that elusive second win of the 2018 and first Southeastern Conference win on a rainy Saturday night before 51, 438 fans at War Memorial Stadium. The Razorbacks had a 27-10 lead after the second of four Connor Limpert’s field goals, this one a 38-yarder, with 2:36 left in the first half.
Unfortunately, just as what happened in Game 2 Sept. 8 against Colorado State happened once more on this rainy Saturday night against SEC rival Mississippi. The Rebels, down 33-24 entering the final period, scored 13 fourth-quarter points, including the game-winning touchdown on Scottie Phillips’ 5-yard TD run with 42 seconds left to snatch a 37-33 come-from-behind win over the Hogs.

