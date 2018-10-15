Another second-half demise for Arkansas against Mississippi

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was sure looking good for the Arkansas Razorbacks to get that elusive second win of the 2018 and first Southeastern Conference win on a rainy Saturday night before 51, 438 fans at War Memorial Stadium. The Razorbacks had a 27-10 lead after the second of four Connor Limpert’s field goals, this one a 38-yarder, with 2:36 left in the first half.

Unfortunately, just as what happened in Game 2 Sept. 8 against Colorado State happened once more on this rainy Saturday night against SEC rival Mississippi. The Rebels, down 33-24 entering the final period, scored 13 fourth-quarter points, including the game-winning touchdown on Scottie Phillips’ 5-yard TD run with 42 seconds left to snatch a 37-33 come-from-behind win over the Hogs.