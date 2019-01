It seems like most of the 2018-19 wrestling season action for the Poteau Pirates has been a three-day one, with action Thursday through Saturday. This week is no exception.

The Pirates (3-4) will hit the road for a 6 p.m. dual tonight against the Stilwell Indians, then wrestle in the two-day Maverick Conference Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Sallisaw’s Paul Post Fieldhouse.