Another week of blood drives coming to county
After Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) had four blood drives within the first 12 days of January, three more are taking place this week.
There will be a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday at Heavener First Baptist Church, in which the donor goal is 23 donations.
Then, Carl Albert State College will have a two-day blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Hamilton Auditorium. The goal is 22 donations each day.
Anytime Fitness will have one from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, with the goal being 18 donations.
There is still the need for not only blood donations but also convalescent plasma donations.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive, call (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
While walk-ins are accepted, Cervantes strongly recommends those wishing to make blood donations make appointments by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.
Category: