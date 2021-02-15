Another Winter Storm Warning to be Issued Tuesday afternoon (UPDATE)
Monday, February 15, 2021
LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum made a post on the EM’s Facebook page that the National Weather Service is going to issue a winter storm warning from noon today until 6 a.m. Thursday as an additional six to eight inches of snow will be possible, with even parts of the county possibly getting eight to 10 inches, with wind chills in the minus-15 to minus-25 degree range and two-feet high snow drifts can be possible over that period of time.
He also said for Kiamichi Electric customers to help other Kiamichi Electric customers by making sure when they're running heat to not be running any extra power source to keep the grid from being overtaxed.
