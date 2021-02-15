Another Winter Storm Warning to be Issued Tuesday afternoon (UPDATE)

A truck head north on a snow-covered Broadway Avenue in Poteau on Monday afternoon. LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said another winter storm watch will be issued Tuesday night by the National Weather Service. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, February 15, 2021

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum made a post on the EM’s Facebook page that the National Weather Service is going to issue a winter storm warning from noon today until 6 a.m. Thursday as an additional six to eight inches of snow will be possible, with even parts of the county possibly getting eight to 10 inches, with wind chills in the minus-15 to minus-25 degree range and two-feet high snow drifts can be possible over that period of time.
He also said for Kiamichi Electric customers to help other Kiamichi Electric customers by making sure when they're running heat to not be running any extra power source to keep the grid from being overtaxed.

