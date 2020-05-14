Another Wister resident confirmed with COVID-19

Another Wister resident was confirmed as contracting COVID-19 Thursday morning.

That brings the official number of cases in LeFlore County to 14, but one of those was a Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County who succumbed to the coronavirus and a Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

One Cleveland County case that was given to a Moore resident is an individual who spends most of his time in LeFlore County.

There are two active cases in the county, both Wister residents.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 3,660 estimated recoveries from the virus.