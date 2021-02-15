AOG asking customers to conserve energy as much as possible

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Due to extreme weather conditions and upstream supply constraints, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation (AOG) is joining other utilities across the midwest in asking customers to conserve their energy usage.

“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented weather event that is impacting gas and electric customers across the Midwest,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer. “Our team has been working around the clock over the last four days to meet customer demand but, due to upstream supply constraints beyond our control, we are asking our customers and community members to work together by conserving their energy usage for the next few days, if they are safely able to do so.”

Tips for conserving energy usage include:

• Keep your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal, as long as there are no health risks. Avoid turning your thermostat up too high, too fast.

• Turn down your water heater to 120 degrees.

• Clear space around your registers so warm air can flow freely.

• Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.

• Insulate around window and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.

• Soak up the sun by opening curtains on your south-facing windows during the day and let the sunlight heat your home. Then, close them at night to reduce the incoming cold from any drafty windows.

“As always, during these unusual circumstances, now is the time for us all to work together and do our part. Every little bit helps.” Kirkwood said.