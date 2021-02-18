AOG Restores Gas Service to Commercial Customers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation (AOG) is pleased to announce they have restored service to small and medium commercial customers by lifting the curtailment order they issued Tuesday evening.

Because of gas supply issues and extreme winter weather across the Midwest beyond the company’s control, AOG had to make the difficult decision to curtail gas use of small, medium and industrial customers throughout their service territory. Thanks to the cooperation of area businesses as well as residential customers, the company was able to preserve gas access for homes and essential services during the unprecedented event.

“We know the recent shortage of gas supply has affected businesses, community members and workers in many ways," said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer at AOG. "We appreciate everyone that contributed to the solution. As a result of the community working together, we were able to maintain gas service through this difficult time to homes and essential services throughout the area. We continue to experience some supply constraints and ask customers to conserve their energy usage at this time.”

Industrial users on AOG’s system continue to be curtailed due to ongoing supply constraints. The company continues to communicate with those customers and is developing a plan to restore service to them as soon as gas supply permits.