Arkansas defense shines, but offense sort of sputters in season-opening home victory over Eastern Illinois
By:
Clay Martin
Monday, September 3, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Things pretty much went as expected in Saturday afternoon’s season opener for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who downed Eastern Illinois 55-20 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Defensively, I feel the Hogs have improved substantially, and it showed in Saturday’s win. On the other hand, I feel like offensively the Razorbacks got off to a rough start.
Category: