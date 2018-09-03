Arkansas defense shines, but offense sort of sputters in season-opening home victory over Eastern Illinois

WHO WANTS ME? — Players from both Arkansas and Eastern Illinois chase after a loose ball, at left, during the opening period of Saturday’s season opener at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The ball would be recovered by Arkansas player Briston Guidry for a touchdown. PDN photo by Aurielle Martin
Clay Martin
Monday, September 3, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Things pretty much went as expected in Saturday afternoon’s season opener for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who downed Eastern Illinois 55-20 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Defensively, I feel the Hogs have improved substantially, and it showed in Saturday’s win. On the other hand, I feel like offensively the Razorbacks got off to a rough start.

