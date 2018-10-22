Arkansas finally gets long awaited victory to end losing streak

TOUCHDOWN — Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter, left, reaches the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Noland as Tulsa safety Manny Bunch of Roland, center, and Arkansas receiver Cheyenne O'Grady watch during the second quarter of Saturday's game on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. PDN photo by Jessica Bell
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Monday, October 22, 2018

For the first time since opening day Sept. 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks got a win as they snapped a six-game losing streak with a 23-0 homecoming shutout of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The feeling was a positive one after the game to say the least.

“Everybody stayed positive — to see that the efforts they’ve been putting in, their will and drive would pay off, and [Saturday] was one of those days,” Arkansas first-year coach Chad Morris said. “We knew that something was going to happen our way if we continued to get back up [after losses]. These guys did it. I’m very proud of them.”

