Arkansas finally gets long awaited victory to end losing streak

For the first time since opening day Sept. 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks got a win as they snapped a six-game losing streak with a 23-0 homecoming shutout of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The feeling was a positive one after the game to say the least.

“Everybody stayed positive — to see that the efforts they’ve been putting in, their will and drive would pay off, and [Saturday] was one of those days,” Arkansas first-year coach Chad Morris said. “We knew that something was going to happen our way if we continued to get back up [after losses]. These guys did it. I’m very proud of them.”