Arkansas man injured in Friday's accident on Calhoun Road

An Arkansas man was injured in Friday afternoon's accident five miles west of Shady Point on Calhoun Road.

Justin Childs, 44, of Sebastian, Ark., was driving a 1988 Peterbilt dump truck eastbound on Calhoun Road, when the vehicle departed the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and rolled three-quarters of a complete roll, coming to a rest on the driver's side of the vehicle.

As of 2:42 p.m. Friday when the accident occurred, Calhoun Road at the point of the accident was closed but was reopened later in the day. Childs was pinned for a time in the vehicle.

Childs was Mercy Life-Flighted to Fort Smith, Ark., with multiple injuries.

According to the report, the dump truck had seat belts, but they were not used.

Trooper Matthew Dyer of the LeFlore County detachment of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the accident, with the aid of LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Trooper Kyle Ward, the Panama and Shady Point police departments, LeFlore County Emergency Management Services and the Panama, Bokoshe and Latham Dog Creek fire departments.