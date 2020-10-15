Arkoma and Talihina football games canceled

Two LeFlore County football games scheduled for this week have been put off due to COVID-19 infections. Today it was announced that Arkoma's game at Cave Springs has been postponed with no date for rescheduling. Talihina's game at Warner was announced earlier this week to have been called off. Both of these are district contests, which may incur the adjusted marginal points formula approved by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association in September if they are unable to make up games.

This is the second straight week in which an Arkoma game has been postponed. Talihina has been only been able to play two games thus far this season.