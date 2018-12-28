Arkoma, Keota players make All-District B-6 Football Team; two Lions named to 8-Man All-Star Game roster; two Mustangs, Keota’s McCormick alternates
Here are the members of the Arkoma Mustangs and Keota Lions who made both the All-District B-6 Team as well as being named to the 8-Man All-Star Game roster and alternates:
Offense
Wide Receiver — Alex McLemore, Arkoma.
Quarterback — Cash Long, Keota.
Running Back — Jance Welch, Keota.
Tight End — Cordell Ramsey, Keota.
Center — Colby Ross, Keota.
Defense
Defensive End — Rylan Mooneyham, Keota.
Linebackers — Chaz Williams, Keota; Hunter Harmon, Arkoma.
Defensive Back — Brandon Geer, Keota.
Special Teams Player of the Year — Cody McCormick, Keota.
8-Man All-Star Game Roster Members — Rylan Mooneyham and Chaz Williams, Keota.
8-Man All-Star Game Alternates — Cody McCormick, Keota; Cade Weatherton and Ian Lenard, Arkoma.
