Arkoma, Keota players make All-District B-6 Football Team; two Lions named to 8-Man All-Star Game roster; two Mustangs, Keota’s McCormick alternates

Here are the members of the Arkoma Mustangs and Keota Lions who made both the All-District B-6 Team as well as being named to the 8-Man All-Star Game roster and alternates:

Offense

Wide Receiver — Alex McLemore, Arkoma.

Quarterback — Cash Long, Keota.

Running Back — Jance Welch, Keota.

Tight End — Cordell Ramsey, Keota.

Center — Colby Ross, Keota.

Defense

Defensive End — Rylan Mooneyham, Keota.

Linebackers — Chaz Williams, Keota; Hunter Harmon, Arkoma.

Defensive Back — Brandon Geer, Keota.

Special Teams Player of the Year — Cody McCormick, Keota.

8-Man All-Star Game Roster Members — Rylan Mooneyham and Chaz Williams, Keota.

8-Man All-Star Game Alternates — Cody McCormick, Keota; Cade Weatherton and Ian Lenard, Arkoma.