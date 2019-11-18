Arkoma schools maintenance keeps buses humming

Every community has that one person that knows all of the ins and outs of the area. This person is indispensable to the people they serve, and they do their duty so well, many may not notice right away. In Arkoma Schools, this person always has the doors unlocked and ready to go in the morning, and keeps both campuses humming like a well-oiled machine.

For the past 20 years, Burl Edwards has been the go-to maintenance person at Arkoma Schools. At 73 years old, Edwards is still going strong keeping everything from the busses to the doors running in tip-top shape.

