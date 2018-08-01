Arson suspected in Heavener house fire

An arson investigation is underway in Heavener after an early morning house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 503 West Ave. E.

Heavener Fire Chief Tim Davis said the call came in around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday with 16 firefighters responding.

"Once on location we made entry and noticed there were two fires, one that was started in the bedroom on the bed and one in the living room," Davis said. Firefighters quickly handled the fire and secured the house. They were on scene until around 2 a.m. in the morning. A burnt mattress and scorched blankets and other household items were seen dragged out into the front lawn, although no other visible damage was noticeable on the outside.

The house has sat vacant for some time. The homeowners visited Wednesday afternoon and said in addition to the fire damages, items left behind inside the home also were heavily vandalized.