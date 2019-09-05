Assistant police chief recognized

They say time flies when you're having fun, but maybe, just sometimes, it also flies when you're doing work. If that work fits your talents, helps others and is something you find yourself good at, it may seem less like work. Public safety and law enforcement are definitely work, but for one Poteau civil servant, the past 25 years have flown.

On Tuesday night, at the Poteau City Council meeting, the usual five-year-increment service pins were handed out, and one of PDN's recently featured Hometown Heroes was the recipient.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell is a familiar face to many in the city and surrounding areas. His 25 year pin honors his 25 years of service to the city, including the one year of service as a dispatcher.

