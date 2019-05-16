Association struggles to maintain cemetery

Shady Point Cemetery, like so many of the free cemeteries throughout the county, came

about as the community grew, prospered and community members died, requiring a final

resting place. The deed to the original five-acre tract was deeded as a cemetery in December

1904, for the cost of $50, when Green McCurtain was the chief of the Choctaw Nation — not to the

town of Shady Point, but to the people. Shady Point Cemetery Association Treasurer Joyce

Mixon said the town provides almost nothing for maintenance of the cemetery that holds the

remains of people who were here before the beginning of the Civil War.

