Attorney General Hunter warns of scams surrounding coronavirus relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Friday issued a warning about potential fraud to Oklahomans awaiting their economic impact payments from the federal government.

The economic impact payments are part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Signed by Pres. Donald Trump in March, the act included funding for emergency assistance to Americans and businesses financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunter said the economic impact payments provide much-needed relief for those struggling, but create another opportunity for scammers attempting to cash in or steal identities.

“The majority of individuals who qualify for the one-time payment don’t have to do anything except wait for the money to be deposited in their bank accounts or checks will come in the mail,” Hunter said. “Although some details are still being finalized, I encourage Oklahomans to stay patient. Only get information from trusted sources, ignore text messages or e-mails claiming to expedite the process and contact my office about any suspicious offers. Regrettably, these scams, and more, are already beginning to surface. Oklahomans who are anxiously awaiting this money must, nevertheless, be on high alert.”