August Sports Calendar

Aug. 8

Wister vs. Pocola scrimmage 6 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Sallisaw Central, Quinton, first game 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 9

LeFlore at Pittsburg 4 p.m.

McCurtain at Quinton 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 11

Pocola softball alumni game 1 p.m.

Aug. 12

Arkoma vs. Talihina 5 p.m.

Howe at Colcord 5 p.m.

Heavener vs. Stigler, Smithville, first game 4 p.m.

LeFlore at Whitesboro 4 p.m.

Wister at Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Gans, Sallisaw Central at Sallisaw Central, first game 5 p.m.

Pocola vs. Roland 5 p.m.

Keota at McCurtain 5 p.m.

Panama vs. Cameron 5 p.m. (?)

Aug. 13

Poteau at Sallisaw 5:30 p.m.

Howe vs. Sallisaw Central (doubleheader) 3:30 p.m.

Heavener at Spiro 5 p.m.

Panama vs. Keota 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Silo 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. LeFlore, Muldrow, first game 5 p.m.

Keota vs. Panama 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Porum 5 p.m.

Aug. 15

Poteau vs. Hartshorne 4:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Stilwell 5 p.m.

Talihina at Haileyville 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Crowder 5 p.m.

Talihina vs. Haileyville 5 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Porum 5:30 p.m.

Panama at Wilburton 5 p.m.

Aug. 15-17

Arkoma, Heavener, Keota at Gore Tournament

Howe, Panama, McCurtain at Whitesboro Tournament

Aug. 16

Pocola at Broken Arrow Tournament

Talihina vs. Clayton 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17

Spiro at Beggs Festival

Talihina at LeFlore Festival

Aug. 19

Poteau at Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Howe 5 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Arkoma 5 p.m.

Heavener vs. Pocola 5 p.m.

Spiro at Henryetta 5 p.m.

Talihina vs. Red Oak 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Gans, Braggs at Gans, first game 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Quinton with Stigler, first game 5 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls 5 p.m.

Aug. 20

Cameron at Keota 5:30 p.m.

Howe at Wilburton 5 p.m.

Pocola vs. Heavner 5 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pittsburg 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Colbert 4 p.m.

LeFlore vs. McCurtain 5 p.m.

Keota vs. Cameron 5:30 p.m.

Panama at Sallisaw Central 5 p.m.

Aug. 22

Heavener vs. McCurtain, Whitesboro at McCurtain, first game 4 p.m.

Poteau vs. Fort Gibson 4:30 p.m.

Pocola vs. Vian 5 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Antlers, Rock Creek at Antlers 5 p.m.

Howe vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Calera 5 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Cameron 5 p.m.

Keota vs. Sallisaw Central 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 22-23

LeFlore at Stuart Tournament

Aug. 23

Arkoma at McCurtain 5 p.m.

Howe vs. Shawnee 5:45 p.m., vs. Silo 7:15 p.m. (Stillwater Festival)

Aug. 23-24

Poteau at Kellyville Festival

Heavener at Choteau Tournament

Spiro at Prague tournament

Pocola at Stillwater Festival

Aug. 24

Howe vs. Red Oak 10:30 a.m., Comanche 3 p.m. (Stillwater Festival)

Aug. 26

Poteau vs. Wister 4 p.m.

Howe vs. Choteau-Mazie (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Haskell 4 p.m.

Heavener at Keys 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore at Roland 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Konawa 4:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Henryetta 5 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Hugo 5:30 p.m.

Keota at Quinton 4:30 p.m.

Panama at Colcord 4 p.m.

Aug. 27

Poteau at Cameron 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Hulbert 4 p.m.

Heavener vs. Keys 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Keota 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Porum, Gans at Porum, first game 4 p.m.

LeFlore at Webbers Falls 4:30 p.m.

Pocola at Haskell 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Morris 5 p.m.

Keota at Wister 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Canadian 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29

Panama vs. Hulbert 4 p.m.

Poteau at Fort Gibson 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne 3:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Roland 4 p.m.

Spiro at Kiefer (doubleheader) 4 p.m.

Pocola at Keys 5 p.m.

Wister at Crowder 5 p.m.

Aug. 30

Heavener at Roland 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Hugo 5:30 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Keys 5 p.m.

Aug. 29-31

Howe, Wister at Tushka Tournament

High school baseball

Aug. 6

Bokoshe vs. Braggs 5 p.m.

Aug. 9

Bokoshe at Clayton 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. Red Oak 4 p.m.

Aug. 12

Wister at Rattan 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore at Smithville 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Battiest 5:30 p.m.

Howe vs. Cameron 5:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Varnum, Haworth, first game 2 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Stringtown 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 13

Bokoshe vs. Cameron 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Coleman, Wapanucka at Wapanucka, first game 4 p.m.

Wister vs. Wright City, Battiest at Wright City 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore at Oktaha 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Smithville 5 p.m.

Aug. 15

Cameron vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

Aug. 15-17

Howe, Wister, LeFlore, McCurtain at Carl Albert State College Tournament

Aug. 16

Bokoshe at Kinta 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Wright City 4 p.m.

Aug. 19

Howe at Bokoshe 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. LeFlore 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Kiowa 5 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Buffalo Valley 5 p.m.

Aug. 20

Howe vs. Braggs 4 p.m.

LeFlore at Caney 4 p.m.

Bokoshe, Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Smithville 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. McCurtain 5 p.m.

Aug. 22

Bokoshe vs. Kinta, Braggs at Braggs 5 p.m.

Aug. 22-24

Howe, Cameron, Wister, LeFlore at Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament

Whitesboro Tournament

Aug. 23

Bokoshe at McCurtain 4 p.m.

Aug. 26

Howe vs. Whitesboro 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Battiest 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 5 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Clayton 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27

Howe vs. Battiest 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Kinta 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. LeFlore 5:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Smithville 4 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Whitesboro, Buffalo Valley, first game 3 p.m.

Aug. 29

Cameron vs. Howe 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Red Oak 4 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Battiest 5:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Tushka 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

Cameron at Kinta 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at Clayton 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Caney 2 p.m.

LeFlore at Buffalo Valley 3:45 p.m.

Football

Aug. 17

Poteau Red-White scrimmage 6 p.m.

Aug. 22

Spiro at Muldrow scrimmage 6 p.m.

Aug. 23

Talihina at Hartshorne scrimmage TBA

Poteau scrimmage at Checotah TBA

Heavener vs. Pocola scrimmage 7:30 p.m.

Keota at Quinton scrimmage 6 p.m.

Arkoma vs. UCA scrimmage 6 p.m.

Aug. 29

Spiro at Eufaula with Henryetta scrimmage TBA

Aug. 30

Poteau at El Reno 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Weleetka 7 p.m.

Talihina vs. Panama scrimmage 6 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton scrimmage 7 p.m.

Heavener road scrimmage vs. Sequoyah Tahlequah, Roland TBA

High School Cross-Country

Aug. 29

Wister at Tahlequah meet

Aug. 31

Poteau at Choctaw Labor Day Festival Run

College Cross-Country

Aug. 31

Carl Albert State College at University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain Open Invitational

Key Junior High Softball events

Aug. 24

Wister Junior High Festival

Aug. 25-29

Panama Junior High Tournament

Golf

Aug. 5

Choctaw Country Club Church League 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 12

Choctaw Country Club Church League 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 16

Choctaw Country Club Invitational practice round

Aug. 17-18

Choctaw Country Club Invitational

Aug. 19

Choctaw Country Club Church League 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 26

Choctaw Country Club Church League 5:45 p.m.