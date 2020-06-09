Authorities discover deceased woman inside Poteau home

An 87-year-old woman was discovered deceased inside her 109 Cranbrook residence Friday morning.

According to a report sent to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, at approximately 11:14 a.m. Friday, Poteau Police Department officers and the LeFlore County Emergency Management Service were dispatched to the residence on a call of an unresponsive female of the home.

Poteau Police Department investigators responded to the scene. Investigators found nothing suspicious, and it is believed (her death) to be natural causes.

After being given the details, the investigator with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner waived jurisdiction, then the funeral home was notified.

The deceased woman's name was not released.