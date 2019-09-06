Award-winning Arkoma teacher fosters creativity in kids

There are few things in this world that are picture perfect. Few stories that fall together and end up the better for everyone. In some happy, rare occasions, a life will develop in the darkroom of experience, reach out and touch many, many others. Such is the case for Arkoma Photography teacher, professional photographer, and winner of PDN Readers' Choice best photographer Kim Weigel.

Kim first picked up a camera because she was handed one. Rick Couri, then director of the Poteau Youth Shelter.

"He let me take a camera when I was 14," said Weigel, "From then on, I always had a camera in my hand."

For full article, visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.