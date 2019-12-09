BACA rides again to see Lara smile

There are many food drives in the area, around the holiday season, but few can compare to one created by the wish of a little girl held up on the shoulders of local motorcycle clubs.

Bikers Against Child Abuse has been bringing bikers and non-bikers together to aid children since it's founding in 1995. This year BACA and other local organizations will once again ride in honor of Lara McGehee, a local girl with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects brain development in young girls. This condition leaves Lara wheelchair bound, but has not affected her spirit and smile.

Each year all Lara asks for during the Christmas season is for people to come see the light display at her home and bring non-perishable food items as admission to the wonderland.

