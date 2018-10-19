BalloonFest Friday, Saturday in Poteau

BalloonFest takes off the ground today and Saturday at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds for its 12th year running.

Festivities kicked off Thursday with the opening of Fun Times Carnival, which Poteau Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Wages said has been with BalloonFest since 2006, when the festival was held at Robert S. Kerr Airport. Armbands for today and Saturday are $25.

Gate admission into BalloonFest is $5 per person. On-site parking is also $5, or you can use free parking from Carl Albert State College and be transferred by shuttle bus.

The event includes a wide variety of events — balloon and helicopter flights, mud races, juggling and wrestling acts, kite flights, monster truck rides, food, vendors, pet contests, a pageant and more. New this year is Midgets with Attitude, a wrestling act. There also will be Juggle Whatever, consisting of Kelsey and Jeremy Philo who perform circus-style acts. Great American Kites also will fill the skies with their giant kite show on Saturday.

Balloon flights are most likely to occur between 7-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. but are not guaranteed as flights are weather permitting. Mean Machine Monster Truck rides, helicopter rides, carnival rides, pony rides, tethered balloon rides and other ride events are not included in gate admission and cost extra.

For more information, visit www.poteauchamber.com. Find the schedule below.

Friday

7:30 a.m. Media flights

12 p.m. Festival gates open, Fun Times Carnival, Mean Machine Monster Truck and helicopter rides begin and run throughout day

4 p.m. Juggle Whatever

5 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV rides

6 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV/UTV Race

6:30 p.m. Pumpkin Mud Run

6:45 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV Rides

7 p.m. Fun Rimes Carnival armbands

8 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV/UTV Race and Juggle Whatever

9 p.m. Juggle Whatever

Balloon Glow at dusk

Saturday

7:30 a.m. Sponsor flights

9 a.m. Festival gates open, Mean Machine Monster Truck and helicopter rides begin

9:30 a.m. Vendor booths open

10 a.m. Fun Times Carnival opens

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Great American Kites

11:30 a.m. Poteau Police Department K-9 dog demonstration

12 p.m. Juggle Whatever and Big Fox Run ATV Rides

12:45 p.m. Little Miss and Mr. BalloonFest

1:30 p.m. Pet Contest

2:45 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV/UTV Race

3 p.m. Juggle Whatever

4 p.m. Midgets with Attitude

6 p.m. Belly Flop Contest, Fun Times Carnival armbands, tethered balloon rides [weather permitting]

6:30 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV Race

6:45 p.m. Big Fox Run ATV Rides

Balloon Glow at dusk