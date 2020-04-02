Baseball/slow-pitch softball season records
By:
Tom Firme
Thursday, April 2, 2020
POTEAU, OK
With baseball and slow-pitch softball seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, here are season records for area teams.
Baseball
Poteau: 5-1
Spiro: 6-2
Heavener: 0-6
Pocola: 0-5
Panama: 2-1
Howe, Talihina: no games played
Wister: 2-1
Arkoma: 0-7
Cameron: 4-0
Whitesboro: 4-0
LeFlore: 3-1
Buffalo Valley: 0-2
Bokoshe: 2-2
Red Oak: 2-1
Keota: 0-7
McCurtain: 4-0
Slow-pitch softball
Poteau: 5-2
Spiro: 0-4
Heavener: 4-0
Pocola: 3-1
Panama: 2-3
Howe, Talihina, LeFlore, McCurtain: no games played
Wister: 4-2
Arkoma: 0-5
Cameron: 1-3
Whitesboro: 2-2
Buffalo Valley: 0-3
Bokoshe: 0-2
Red Oak: 2-2
Keota: 4-3
