Baseball/slow-pitch softball season records

With baseball and slow-pitch softball seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, here are season records for area teams.

Baseball

Poteau: 5-1

Spiro: 6-2

Heavener: 0-6

Pocola: 0-5

Panama: 2-1

Howe, Talihina: no games played

Wister: 2-1

Arkoma: 0-7

Cameron: 4-0

Whitesboro: 4-0

LeFlore: 3-1

Buffalo Valley: 0-2

Bokoshe: 2-2

Red Oak: 2-1

Keota: 0-7

McCurtain: 4-0

Slow-pitch softball

Poteau: 5-2

Spiro: 0-4

Heavener: 4-0

Pocola: 3-1

Panama: 2-3

Howe, Talihina, LeFlore, McCurtain: no games played

Wister: 4-2

Arkoma: 0-5

Cameron: 1-3

Whitesboro: 2-2

Buffalo Valley: 0-3

Bokoshe: 0-2

Red Oak: 2-2

Keota: 4-3