Basketball cancellations this week
Some LeFlore County schools are among those cancelling or postponing basketball matchups scheduled for Tuesday night. Below are those that have been called off due to inclement weather.
Whitesboro at Moyers (postponed to Jan. 15)
Howe at Warner
Cameron vs. Keota
Panama's games this week (Tuesday vs. Red Oak, Thursday vs. LeFlore and Friday vs. Buffalo Valley) were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Arkoma's home game scheduled for Friday against Cameron was postponed until after the new year.
Red Oak had initially rescheduled to play at Strother tonight, but will instead be at Stigler.
The Wilburton Basketball Tournament, which was slated to include Spiro and Red Oak, has been canceled since Wilburton has suspended all extracurricular activities through Christmas break.
Spiro has picked up matchups Thursday at home against Eufaula (6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys) and Friday at Stigler (6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys.
