Basketball playoff assignments for Class 2A-4A

Basketball playoff assignments were released for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A on Friday.

Poteau has been sent to Tulsa Central for its Class 4A Area III District 6 tournament. The sub-site that Poteau where Poteau will start regional play is Muldrow. Class 4A Area III will hold its area round at Washington.

Records through Thursday: Poteau boys 6-13, Poteau girls 4-14, Tulsa Central boys 11-7 (ranked fourth in Class 4A), Tulsa Central girls 9-9.

Heavener will host Vian for its Class 3A Area IV District 4 matchup. Heavener will start regional play at the Eufaula subsite before advancing to Adair. The area round will be at Checotah. Vian’s boys team is ranked 19th in Class 3A. Records through Thursday: Heavener girls 14-4 (ranked 16th in Class 3A), Heavener boys 4-12, Vian boys 14-4 (ranked 19th in Class 3A), Vian girls 10-8.

Spiro will go to Kiefer for its Class 3A Area II District 7 matchup. Spiro will go to Sequoyah Tahlequah for regionals and Stroud for the area playoffs.

Records through Thursday: Spiro boys 10-9, Spiro girls 8-11, Kiefer girls 14-6, Kiefer boys 11-9.

Pocola will go to Hugo for its Class 3A Area III District 5 matchup. The Indians will start regionals at Kingston before advancing to Lindsay. The area round will be at Chickasha. Records through Thursday: Pocola boys: 1-16, Pocola girls 14-5 (ranked 20th in Class 3A, Hugo boys 12-5 (ranked 11th in Class 3A), Hugo girls 12-5.

Howe will host Wister and Colcord for its Class 2A Area II District 5 tournament. Teams advancing from that district will start regionals at Wister before moving on to the Okemah. The area round will be Muskogee Nation Dome in Okmulgee.

Records through Thursday: Howe boys 20-2 (ranked fourth in Class 2A), Howe girls 19-3 (ranked fourth in Class 2A), Wister boys 8-16, Wister girls 10-13, Colcord boys 8-8, Colcord girls 8-8.

Also in Class 2A Area II, Panama will host Hartshorne and Haskell in the District 2 tournament. If the Razorbacks advance, they would go to Haskell for regionals.

Records through Thursday: Panama boys 5-11, Panama girls 8-9, Hartshorne boys 3-15, Hartshorne girls (16-4, ranked seventh in Class 2A), Haskell boys 15-2 (ranked 14th in Class 2A), Haskell girls 9-8.

In Class 2A Area III, Talihina hosts the District 4 matchup against Rattan. The Tigers start regionals at the Canadian subsite before advancing to Wilburton. The area round will be at Ada. Records through Thursday: Talihina boys 14-4 (ranked 11th in Class 2A), Talihina girls 4-12, Rattan boys 19-4, Rattan girls 18-5 (ranked 15th in Class 2A).

The district tournaments for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A will be Feb. 21-22. Regionals will be Feb. 27-29. The area round is March 5-7.

The state tournaments for these classes will be March 12-14.