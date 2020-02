Basketball schedule: regional finals, LeFlore in last game of area

Whitesboro's boys and girls basketball teams punched their Class B state tournament tickets on Friday, with the girls winning their Area IV final 55-48 against Pittsburg and the boys winning theirs 66-52 against Calvin in Quinton. LeFlore and McCurtain can join the red, white and blue Bulldogs in the girls Class B state tournament with area consolation finals wins tonight. Here's the full schedule for the day.

Class B Area IV consolation final in Quinton

LeFlore girls vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m. (LeFlore beat Tupelo 53-41 in the area consolation semifinal Friday.)

Class B Area II consolation final in Cleveland

McCurtain girls vs. Paden 6:30 p.m. (McCurtain beat Kinta 54-42 in the area consolation semifinal Friday.)

Class 3A Area II regional consolation final at Sequoyah Tahlequah

Spiro girls vs. Kansas 1:30 p.m. (Spiro beat Beggs 60-44 in the regional consolation semifinal Friday.)

Class 3A Area III regional consolation final at Lindsay

Pocola girls vs. Hugo 1:30 p.m. (Pocola beat Dickson 68-46 in the regional consolation semifinal Friday.)

Class 3A Area IV regional consolation final at Adair

Heavener girls vs. Vian 1:30 p.m. (Heavener beat Inola 45-42 in the regional consolation semifinal Friday.)

Class 2A Area II regional final in Okemah

Howe girls vs. Sallisaw Central 6:30 p.m.

Howe boys vs. Okemah 8 p.m.

Class 2A Area III regional final in Wilburton

Talihina boys vs. Vanoss 8 p.m.