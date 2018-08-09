BBQ Smackdown coming to Poteau

It's not too early to start getting ready for the Kiamichi Technology Center and Poteau Chamber of Commerce BBQ Smackdown and Food truck Festival.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Poteau Valley Humane Society.

The event will coincide with the Old Frisco Trail Half-Marathon and 10k.

In addition to various vendors, team competitions and a chance for the public to sample the various entries, there will be a chicken wing eating contest sponsored by OK Foods. For $5, people will be able to sample entries — and receive bottled water — and vote for their favorite.

Team entry is free, with the Judges Choice winning $300, Second Choice $100 and People Choice $50. Applications are being accepted for food and non-food vendors by the Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact the chamber at (918) 647-9178.