Behavioral health services available at county health departments through MyCare Technology

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) and MyCare to offer services to clients who may find themselves in crisis. Local county health departments at 81 sites will have access to iPads designed to assist clients who may be in mental health distress during the COVID-19 crisis.

The MyCare application is set up on electronic tablets provided to local health departments as a quick resource for immediate assistance from behavioral health specialists enlisted by the ODMHSAS through the telehealth format.

“This is a great example of agencies joining together and using technology to provide essential services to the public during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “We know this is a difficult time for everyone in Oklahoma and we want to ensure we are helping connect those in crisis with the appropriate resources.”

As an additional resource to the public, the disaster distress helpline is available by calling (800) 985-5990. For more information about COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.