Bell no-hits Keota in Red Oak’s opening win

Red Oak’s Kacie Bell had her sweet heat ready for the season opener as she entered the circle on Friday, and worked smoothly on her way to a no-hitter during the Eagles’ 12-0 win against Keota at home.

Bell hurled seven strikeouts and allowed only one walk during the three-inning gem.

Bell threw strikes for 33 of her 46 pitches. She landed first-pitch strikes against nine of the 10 batters she faced. Only two Lions batters put the ball in play.

Red Oak leapt to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and scored the last five runs during the bottom of the third.

At the plate, Bell went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Grace Montgomery went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Kaylee Cannon went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Graciee Noggle went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Callea Stewart went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. The Eagles totaled 11 hits and drew three walks.

This signaled a promising start for Red Oak in head coach Casey Butcher’s return after he coached in McCurtain for two years after leaving Red Oak.

Red Oak had seven shutouts last fall en route to a state quarterfinal appearance.