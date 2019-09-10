Benefit barrel race scheduled

Disease is always hard to take. Cancer is, for many, one of the scariest words that can be uttered. When the word cancer is used in the same sentence as three-year-old it holds a specific kind of weight, for most, a keen sense of unfairness and cruelty.

For the family of three-year-old Declan Callahan, the fight against this unfairness and cruelty of Medulloblastoma brain cancer has led them to relocate far from their Oklahoma roots, Memphis, so they can be close to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where Declan is being treated. More bad news was discovered there, though. St. Jude's doctors found two additional tumors.

Declan is currently on round two of seven rounds of chemotherapy, and is fighting the whole way, but the fight is expensive.

