Benefit for Guzman family Dec. 14

A benefit dinner will be held for the family of Jorge Guzman, who recently died unexpectedly.

Family of Guzman identified him as the person found deceased near Double H Welding on Dec. 7.

The benefit dinner will be this Friday, Dec. 14, at 305 S. McKenna, Poteau, in the Poteau Senior Center behind the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The benefit starting at 4:30 p.m. will include live music and the dinner. The menu will include beans, cornbread, drink and dessert for $5.

An online GoFundMe for funeral expenses is available at www.gofundme.com/help-charlee-lay-her-daddy-to-rest. The GoFundMe states in-person donations can also be given at Heavener Nursing and Rehab.