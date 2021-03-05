Benefit spaghetti dinner/auction for Wister graduate set Sunday

WISTER — There will be a benefit spaghetti dinner and auction for Wister graduate Callie Curnutt Youngblood from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wister Public Schools cafeteria, with the auction starting at 1:15 p.m. All auction items need to be at the cafeteria by 10 a.m. Sunday

Youngblood is the 26-year-old daughter of Bruce and Francine Curnutt and the wife of Justin Youngblood. She recently underwent a surgery to remove a brain tumor.

All the funds raised from both the dinner and auction will help Youngblood and her family fund any more expenditures as she will continue getting treatment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

There is also a website set up at www.youngblood_callie@yahoo.com where donations can be made through PayPal.

Donations also may be mailed to 544 Bonito Trail, Watson, OK 74963.

For additional information, call (918) 413-2453 or e-mail to adcurnu@ostatemail.okstate.edu.