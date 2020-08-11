Benito's Revenge golf tournament

Get ready for a uniquely challenging golf tournament this weekend.

Benito’s Revenge Tournament will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Choctaw Country Club.

This tournament will see Benito, the CCC's superintendent, set pin placement in the most difficult spots and roll the greens so that balls run faster than one would imagine on them. Indeed, there will be hazards.

Register by 5 p.m. Friday. The cost is $120 per team.

This is a three-person scramble. Mulligans and skins will be available for purchase.