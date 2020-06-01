Best teams vs. other LeFlore County teams 2016-20 in each sport
2019-20
Fast pitch softball
Pocola 6-0
Howe 8-2
Poteau 7-3
Football
Spiro 3-0
Pocola 1-1
Boys basketball
Howe 9-1
Spiro 8-1
Talihina 8-1
Girls basketball
Howe 12-0
Heavener 8-2
Whitesboro 5-2
Slow-pitch softball
Heavener: 3-0
Pocola 1-0
Fall baseball
Wister 7-0
Whitesboro 5-1
2018-19
Fast-pitch softball
Pocola 10-0
Howe 13-4
Whitesboro 6-3
Football
Panama 3-0
Spiro 2-1
Fall baseball
Whitesboro 12-0
LeFlore 6-5
Cameron 6-5
Boys basketball
Spiro 8-0
Talihina 7-1
Whitesboro 7-1
Girls basketball
Howe 10-0
Poteau 6-1
Pocola 10-2
Baseball
Poteau 6-1
Whitesboro 10-3
Slow-pitch softball
Howe 14-0
Heavener 13-6
Poteau 6-3
2017-18
Football
Panama 1-1
Fast-pitch softball
Pocola 11-1
Howe 15-4
Wister 10-4
Fall baseball
Wister 10-0
Howe 6-5
Slow-pitch softball
Howe 13-3
Heavener 8-3
Pocola 10-5
Wister 8-4
Boys basketball
Talihina 8-1
Howe 8-2
Spiro 7-2
Girls basketball
Howe 8-0
Cameron 6-1
Pocola 8-2
Baseball
Wister 10-2
Whitesboroo 6-1
Panama 8-2
2016-17
Football
Talihina 1-0
Panama 1-1
Fast-pitch softball
Wister 10-2
Poteau 9-3
Heavener 11-5
Fall baseball
Wister 8-0
Howe 7-4
LeFlore 3-3
Boys basketball
Wister 12-3
Girls basketball
Howe 14-0
Heavener 8-3
LeFlore 6-3
Baseball
Wister 12-2
Poteau 4-1
Panama 11-3
Slow-pitch softball
Howe 14-5
Wister 10-3
Pocola 8-4
Category: