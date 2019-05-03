Big Bulls are Back in Town

After years of being absent from the Phil Gardenhire Memorial Arena, the favorites of the rodeo arrived Thursday afternoon, prepping for their challenges against some of the best cowboys in the country.

The Big Rafter Stock Co. rolled into town early Thursday to unload bulls, saddle broncs and bare-back broncs while Jeff Lee, owner and professional announcer made sure everything was set for the coming attraction tonight.

"The weather looks like we may get a little wet tonight, but it won't be bad. We've got two great days for rodeo and we hope people come out to support this all-time western sport," Lee said.

