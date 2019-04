Award winning Contemporary Christian Music artists, Big Daddy Weave, come to the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center Wednesday night, April 17.

Joining them on stage are featured guests; cellist Becca Bradley, and violinist Jonathan Chu.

Show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15-$75, subject to a $5 increase, if bought at the door.

Tickets: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1834659/