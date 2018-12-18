Bikers invited for Lara's Lights Ride Sunday

A local biker wants to brighten the Christmas of a Pocola child who is using her holiday season to better the lives of others.

"Her story really touched me whenever I found out about it because she's thinking about others and not the trials she's having to go through … and that's the sweetest thing," said Waco Hill, a motorcyclist out of Pocola.

Hill is talking about 7-year-old Lara McGehee, who has Rett syndrome, a rare, genetic neurological movement disorder.

McGehee and her family host Lara's Lights, a Christmas light display at their home at 3105 Love St., Pocola, where Lara accepts donations of nonperishable food for a local food bank as admission into the event.

It features over 100 holiday blowups for visitors to browse. Tours are by reservation at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Saturdays and can be made by contacting Lara's Lights on Facebook or text messaging (918) 721-9451.

Tours will be held through New Year's Eve.

Lara raised around 300 food items last year, and Hill said he'd like to help break her record.

He will host Lara's Lights Ride on Sunday. Bikers will gather at the Pocola Dollar General at 5:30 p.m. before kicking up stands at 6 p.m. to travel to her home. All Hill asks is for participants to bring a nonperishable food item, such as canned food, to donate to her food drive.

Additionally, Hill said, Santa Claus will take part in the ride and deliver toys to Lara and her siblings as a way to give back to her.

"I'm trying to get it out to the biker community as quickly as possible," Hill said. "That way we can make this little girl's Christmas a little brighter."

No registration is required. For questions, call Hill at (479) 561-2629.

Watch future print editions for a story on Lara.