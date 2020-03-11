Bling, Bling, the Rings Came In!

Poteau senior defensive lineman Kass Fenton, right, gets his state championship ring from coach Mike Odom, center, as he is introduced by coach Greg Werner, back center, as coach Jason Prescott aids during Wednesday night’s ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center. PDN photo by Tom FirmePDN Sports Correspondent Jim Marsh shows off the Poteau state football championship rings the Pirates and coaches received in Wednesday night’s ceremony. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Category: