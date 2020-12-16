Blood drive Saturday at Walmart

Melanie Wheat, left, gets prepared to be “stuck” by Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Nancy Gutierrez during the October Poteau Community Blood Drive at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. There will be a blood drive Saturday in the parking lot at the Poteau Walmart. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
PDN Editor
editor@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

There will be another Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) blood drive at the Poteau Walmart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot.
OBI Donor Recruitment Manager Danny Cervantes said the goal is 25, which almost was the amount of donors at the last Walmart blood drive that took place Nov. 28 — 23 donors.
Although Saturday’s blood drive will accept walk-ins, it’s highly encouraged to make an appointment by calling OBI at (479) 452-5880.

Category: