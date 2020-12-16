Blood drive Saturday at Walmart
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
There will be another Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) blood drive at the Poteau Walmart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot.
OBI Donor Recruitment Manager Danny Cervantes said the goal is 25, which almost was the amount of donors at the last Walmart blood drive that took place Nov. 28 — 23 donors.
Although Saturday’s blood drive will accept walk-ins, it’s highly encouraged to make an appointment by calling OBI at (479) 452-5880.
