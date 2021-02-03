Blood Drive Set Saturday

Kristy Martin, bottom, donates blood with the aid of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Corey Pearson on Jan. 20 during a blood drive at Carl Albert State College. OBI will have another blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Poteau. To make an appointment, call (877) 340-8777 or visit www.obi.org or (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org to donate convalescent plasma. PDN photo by D
