Blood Drive Set Wednesday

Ron Garner, right, donates blood with the help of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Antonia Chavez during the Oklahoma City Thunder Blood Drive in December. The Poteau Community Blood Drive will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reynolds Center. To make an appointment, call (877) 340-8777. Also, for those wishing to donate convalescent plasma can either call (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, February 15, 2021

