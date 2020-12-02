Blood Drive Thursday in Panama

Daniel Hernandez, left, donates blood with the aid of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Antonia Chavez during last month’s Heavener Community Blood Drive. There will be a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Panama High School. Individuals ages 16 and older are urged to give blood. To make an appointment, call either (479) 452-5880 or (479) 652-2362, although walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows. PDN photo by David Seeley
