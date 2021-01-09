Blood drives Saturday at Walmart, Tuesday at Reynolds Center
The local blood drives will be continuing today and into next week.
There will be an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Poteau Walmart. Then, there will be a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
“We’re trying to go wherever we can,” OBI Donor Recruitment Manager Danny Cervantes said. “Poteau is one of our strong communities (for blood donation). We’re going to count on them to start this year off right.”
“We’re trying to go wherever we can,” OBI Donor Recruitment Manager Danny Cervantes said. “Poteau is one of our strong communities (for blood donation). We’re going to count on them to start this year off right.”
To make an appointment, call (877) 340-8777. Also, for those wishing to donate convalescent plasma can either call (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.
Category: