Blood Drives This Week

Niki Wiles, right, donates blood with the help of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Antonia Chavez during the second Heavener Community Blood Drive earlier this month at the Heavener First Bapist Church. There are two blood drives this week, the first one is from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Choctaw Casino east of Pocola, and one is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Walmart’s parking lot. To make an appointment, call (479) 452-5880 or (479) 652-2362. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, November 24, 2020

