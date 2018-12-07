Body found off Highway 59 between Heavener and Howe

A man's body was found Friday afternoon in a ditch on Forest Hill Road off Highway 59 between Howe and Heavener, police said.

The call came in after 3 p.m. Friday.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said there are no apparent injuries to the body, which is of a Hispanic man. He said suspicions are of a death by natural causes.

"We've identified the individual but haven't found next of kin," he said. No name is being released as the next of kin have not yet been contacted.

He was found in a ditch by Double H Welding. LeFlore County EMS, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and Howe and Heavener police departments responded.

Rob Seale said they were waiting on the medical examiner.