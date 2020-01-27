Body found near Shady Point

LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, marine division, recovered the body of Ryan Moses Saturday afternoon.

LeFlore County Sheriff deputy, Terry Winn said the department was notified that a landowner had found a body in a creek on his property near Shady Point.

OHP marine division was contacted due to it being a water recovery issue.

Winn said it was an on-going investigation, but the family had already been notified. No further information is available.