Bokoshe male injured in Thursday morning accident

A Bokoshe male was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning north of Panama.

Christen Langdell, 20, of Bokoshe was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer on U.S. 59-271 approximately 2.25 miles north of Panama.

According to LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper David Vasquez's report, at 11:57 a.m., Langdell was driving eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 31, just as a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Donald McAlvain, 81, of Stigler, was driving southbound on U.S. 59-271.

Vasquez's report states Langdell failed to yield at a stop sign, was struck by McAlvain's vehicle and both automobiles came to rest on the roadway. However, Langdell was ejected from the vehicle about 40 feet onto the center median.

According to Vasquez's report, Langdell was transported by Mercy Life Flight to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa with multiple injuries.

McAlvain was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., for head and neck injuries. His passenger, Sharon McAlvain, 81, of Stigler, also was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Mercy Hospital for head and neck injuries.

Vasquez's report said while each vehicle had seat belts, neither driver was wearing them. Airbags deployed in each automobile.

Vasquez was aided at the scene by LeFlore County EMS, Mercy Life Flight, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the Panama Police Department and the Bokoshe Fire Department.