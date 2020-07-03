Bokoshe resident confirmed Friday afternoon with COVID-19

Another Bokoshe resident was confirmed Friday afternoon as having COVID-19, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

Wheeler said there were seven active cases of COVID-19 in LeFlore County as of Friday afternoon. The other six are another Bokoshe person, two persons in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two in Spiro and one in Pocola.

Friday’s case in Bokoshe became the 35th case of COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out in March.

Of the 35 cases, there has been one death, a Talihina individual with a Pushmataha County residence. Of the other 34 cases, one of them was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first “county” individual to get COVID-19 happened in March when an individual who had a Moore residence in Cleveland County who actually spends more time in LeFlore County contracted the virus. However, the case was recorded as that of Cleveland County due to his official residence being that of Moore.

Wheeler said that there have been 11,917 estimated number of Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday.