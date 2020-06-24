Bokoshe resident confirmed Wednesday with COVID-19

Just 24 hours after a LeFlore County resident with a Honobia residence contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday, a Bokoshe resident was confirmed Wednesday with the virus.

There have now been 29 COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County since March, with 14 of those cases active. Joining Wednesday's Bokoshe case and Tuesday's Honobia case are two cases in Spiro, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, another case in Bokoshe, one each in Pocola and Shady Point and four in Heavener.

The first LeFlore County "case" happened in March when an individual who spends most of his time in the county got COVID-19, but since his official residence is that of Moore in Cleveland County, that was where the case was officially recorded as happening.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said there have been 8,144 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19.